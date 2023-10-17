Instagram Remains the Most Influential Social Media Platform for Brands

According to the latest data analysis from Launchmetrics, Instagram continues to be the most influential social media platform for brands, particularly in the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty categories. Launchmetrics, in collaboration with Lyst, analyzed the performance of 3,500 brands and measured their media impact value (MIV), which takes into account the impact of paid, owned, and earned media across different channels.

Despite the surge in popularity of TikTok, Instagram maintains its lead as the preferred platform for brand amplification, with $16.9 billion in MIV and a 57.7 percent share of social brand reach. In comparison, Facebook, Instagram’s sister platform, comes in second place with $3.5 billion in MIV and an 11.7 percent share.

TikTok follows behind YouTube and Chinese social review platform Red, securing a third-place spot with an MIV of $2 billion. However, TikTok’s overall MIV lags behind, with $1.8 billion.

In the fashion and sportswear sector, Instagram holds a dominant position, capturing a 60 percent share and an average MIV of $7,300 per post. YouTube, on the other hand, benefits from its search ability and long-form video, earning an average MIV of $10,700 per placement.

Instagram’s introduction of Reels, a TikTok-like feature, has proven successful in attracting brands. The average MIV of Reels is approximately 10 percent higher than that of a TikTok video. Nevertheless, TikTok continues to gain ground on Instagram, with an MIV of $7,000 per placement.

Instagram’s curated and inspirational aesthetic resonates with brands and established influencers, making it the platform of choice for a generation that considers it a shopping magazine. Crystal Malachias, McCann’s global head of influencer, believes that the contrast between Instagram’s edited curation and TikTok’s raw and authentic content can make it challenging for some brands and influencers to adapt to TikTok. This is why, for many influencers, Instagram remains the top platform of choice.

In terms of specific brands, Dior holds the title of the most powerful brand in the luxury, fashion, and beauty categories, with MIV figures of $513.7 million, $268.7 million, and $244.9 million, respectively. Chanel, Prada, Gucci, and Versace round out the top five luxury brands.

Launchmetrics also delved into the MIV of celebrity posts. Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa emerged as top performers for various brands in multiple categories, while Selena Gomez dominated the top beauty spots with her posts for her Rare Beauty line. South Korean stars like Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo have significant fan power that strengthens MIV reach in the Asia Pacific region. In Europe and the Middle East, users tend to prefer influencers and owned media as sources of news and information.

Overall, Instagram continues to lead the way as the most influential platform for brands, but TikTok is steadily making its presence felt in the social media landscape.

