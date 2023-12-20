Instagram Explores Animated Emojis for Direct Messaging

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send animated emojis in direct messages (DMs). This development was revealed leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared images showcasing how the feature might look in action.

While there is no official confirmation from Instagram regarding animated emojis, the leaked images suggest that users will be able to send these animated emojis as standalone messages or with accompanying text in the chat window. Paluzzi noted that the feature is currently experiencing some lag but is expected to be improved before any potential official release.

If Instagram does introduce support for animated emojis, it will bring the platform in line with competitors like Telegram. Telegram has offered animated emojis since 2019 and even allows premium users to upload custom animated emoji packs with unique art styles and characters.

Interestingly, Instagram’s parent company Meta seems to be exploring animated emojis across its range of apps. Reports have also indicated that WhatsApp, another Meta-owned messaging app, is working on implementing animated emojis. Additionally, WhatsApp has recently introduced support for animated stickers that users can download as sticker packs within the app.

In other news, Instagram has been expanding its feature set, including the launch of a generative AI editing tool in the US and the ability for users to create Story templates for others to use. However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is currently facing backlash due to allegations of promoting accounts associated with child predators.

Aside from the potential introduction of animated emojis, Instagram is also testing various other features to enhance the user experience. These include the ability to download Reels uploaded creators and public accounts, sharing posts and Reels exclusively with Close Friends lists, and testing multiple audience lists for Stories, collaborative carousel posts, and the option to turn off read receipts.