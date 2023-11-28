Meta’s Content Algorithm Faces Scrutiny Amidst Controversy

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is facing scrutiny over its content algorithm following a recent experiment conducted The Wall Street Journal. The experiment revealed that Instagram’s Reels video service was serving inappropriate content to accounts that exclusively followed teen and preteen influencers, including young gymnasts and cheerleaders. This content included both risqué footage of children and overtly sexual adult videos, despite such content being prohibited on Meta’s platforms.

What makes matters worse is that these inappropriate videos were mixed in with ads from well-known US brands, including Disney, Walmart, Pizza Hut, Bumble, Match Group, and even The Wall Street Journal itself. This raises concerns about brand safety and the association of reputable companies with inappropriate content. As a result, Bumble, Match Group, Hims, and Disney have either pulled their ads from Meta or urged the company to address the issue.

In response, Meta has stated that it is investigating the matter and will pay for brand-safety auditing services to determine the frequency of ads appearing alongside unacceptable content. However, the company has not provided a specific timeline or detailed plans for preventing these issues in the future.

Interestingly, the experiment conducted The Wall Street Journal is not the first to demonstrate the presence of inappropriate content on Meta’s platforms. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection also achieved similar results in its own tests. This highlights a recurring problem that needs to be urgently addressed Meta.

According to current and former Meta employees interviewed the WSJ, the company’s algorithm has been known to prioritize traffic performance over safety concerns, making it challenging for the safety team to implement necessary changes. However, these same individuals have suggested that revamping the algorithms responsible for content recommendations could be an effective solution.

It is imperative for Meta to take prompt and decisive action to ensure the safety of its platforms. Upholding brand safety and protecting young users should be the company’s top priority. Only addressing these issues head-on and implementing significant algorithmic changes can Meta regain the trust of advertisers and users alike.

FAQ

1. What is Meta?

Meta is the parent company of various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

2. Why is Meta under scrutiny?

Meta is facing scrutiny due to its content algorithm serving inappropriate content, including child sexualization, on its platforms.

3. Which brands have taken action in response to this issue?

Bumble, Match Group, Hims, and Disney have either removed their ads from Meta or demanded that the company address the problem.

4. How has Meta responded to the controversy?

Meta has stated that it is investigating the matter and will pay for brand-safety auditing services. However, the company has not provided a specific timeline or detailed plans for preventing such issues in the future.

5. Why is this a concern for advertisers?

Advertisers are concerned about the association of their brands with inappropriate content, which can damage their reputation and credibility. They expect platforms like Meta to ensure brand safety and prevent their ads from being displayed alongside such content.