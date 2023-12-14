Instagram Introduces Revolutionary AI-Powered Background Editing Tool

Instagram has unveiled a groundbreaking feature for its users based in the United States – an advanced generative AI-powered background editing tool. Developed Ahmad Al-Dahle, the mastermind behind Meta’s generative AI team, the new tool was announced on Threads. It grants users the ability to modify their backgrounds in Stories using a range of creative prompts.

Al-Dahle even provided an example to showcase the tool’s functionality. Utilizing the background editor icon, users are presented with prompts such as “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies” on their screens. Excitingly, the generative AI technology allows users to input their own prompts, enabling them to conjure up backgrounds tailored to their preferences.

What sets this feature apart is the interactive element. Once the background has been selected and shared with other platform users, an inviting “Try it” sticker is included alongside the original prompt. This encourages others to embrace the enchantment of generative AI and develop innovative Stories of their own.

This move Instagram is a direct response to recent developments Snapchat, which also delved into AI-generated images for its paying users. Snapchat has been making waves in the creative sphere, regularly introducing new features like Dreams, which allows users to transform themselves into fantasy heroes. Moreover, Snapchat+ users can explore prompt-based backgrounds, mirroring the feature Instagram announced just yesterday.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has made other significant strides in AI. They have introduced a roster of 28 AI-powered characters across popular platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Additionally, Meta has unveiled Imagine with Meta, an AI-image generator that employs their Emu model. This model generates images in response to textual prompts, a function that other AI-focused companies like Canva and OpenAI have also embraced.

This relentless pursuit of innovation in the AI realm is Meta’s strategy to stay ahead of the competition. In September, it was revealed that Meta utilized public posts from Facebook and Instagram to train specific components of its Meta AI virtual assistant. It’s worth noting that the company strictly excluded private posts to ensure user privacy, a move that was met with some skepticism due to Meta’s history with data privacy.

Meta’s competitors are likewise investing heavily in training their AI models to gain an edge. OpenAI, for example, recently struck a six-year deal with Shutterstock, utilizing its vast library of images, videos, and music for AI model training. These ongoing developments in the realm of AI and social media mark significant milestones that are sure to shape the future of these industries.