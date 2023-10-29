State Laws Aim to Erase Transgender People from Public Life

In recent years, state legislatures in the United States have been introducing a record number of bills that aim to limit the rights and access to healthcare of transgender individuals. According to a report released the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), these bills are part of a coordinated effort to erase transgender people from public life entirely.

The report highlights five core tactics that opponents of transgender rights are employing in their efforts:

Tactic 1: Banning health care for transgender youth

Previously, no states had banned medical care for transgender youth, but today, 22 states have enacted such bans. This means that more than one-third of transgender youth in the United States live in states where access to healthcare is severely restricted or prohibited, putting their well-being at risk.

Tactic 2: Banning health care or severely restricting health care for transgender adults

Bills introduced across the country are also targeting the healthcare of transgender adults. Some states are explicitly excluding transgender-related healthcare from Medicaid coverage, while others are banning coverage in private health insurance. These restrictions prevent transgender individuals from receiving medically necessary care and impose barriers to their overall well-being.

Tactic 3: Limiting transgender people’s ability to live openly and participate in daily life

Anti-LGBTQ forces are increasingly targeting transgender individuals’ ability to live authentically and safely. Some states have implemented restrictions on updating gender markers on birth certificates, while others have enforced bathroom bans that prevent transgender people from using facilities that align with their gender identity. These limitations marginalize transgender individuals and deny them the right to participate fully in society.

Tactic 4: Rolling back legal recognition and protections

Opponents are actively working to overturn existing protections for transgender people and to enact laws that allow discrimination based on gender identity. Religious exemptions are being used to undermine nondiscrimination protections, making it even more difficult for transgender individuals to access basic rights and services.

Tactic 5: Criminalizing and harassing supporters of transgender people

Supporters of transgender equality are also facing targeted harassment. Healthcare providers who offer necessary care to transgender individuals may face legal consequences, and even supporters such as parents are being threatened with the removal of their children.

These state laws are part of a broader war on LGBTQ people in the United States. It is crucial to recognize the broader context and understand the full scope of the challenges faced transgender individuals. This coordinated effort to erase transgender people from public life not only harms transgender individuals but also undermines the rights and freedoms of all LGBTQ individuals.

For more information, please refer to the full report from the Movement Advancement Project (MAP) available on their website at www.mapresearch.org.

FAQ

Q: How many states have banned medical care for transgender youth?

A: Currently, 22 states have enacted bans on medical care for transgender youth.

Q: How are transgender adults affected these laws?

A: Bills introduced across the country are explicitly targeting transgender adults’ access to healthcare, leading to limited or restricted care for this population.

Q: Are transgender individuals facing limitations in their daily lives?

A: Yes, anti-LGBTQ forces are increasingly imposing restrictions on transgender individuals, including obstacles to obtaining accurate identification documents and bans on using facilities that align with their gender identity.

Q: Are there legal protections for transgender people?

A: Fewer than half of the states have explicit nondiscrimination protections for transgender individuals, and some states are actively working to undermine those existing protections.

Q: Are supporters of transgender rights also targeted?

A: Yes, even supporters of transgender equality, such as healthcare providers and parents, are facing harassment and legal consequences for their advocacy.

Q: What is the broader impact of these laws?

A: These state laws are part of a larger war on LGBTQ people, aiming to erase transgender individuals and limit the rights and freedoms of all LGBTQ individuals.