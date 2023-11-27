Exploring the Dark Side of Instagram: Uncovering the Risks for Children

Instagram’s Reels video service has garnered immense popularity among users—from young gymnasts to cheerleaders and even teenage influencers. However, recent tests conducted The Wall Street Journal have shed light on a darker side of the platform, revealing alarming content served to users interested in children.

During their investigation, the Journal set up test accounts that followed young athletes and influencers, only to find that Instagram’s system inundated them with entirely inappropriate and salacious content. Shockingly, this included explicit footage of children and overtly sexual adult videos, accompanied ads from some of the biggest US brands.

Further analysis the Canadian Centre for Child Protection produced similar disheartening results, confirming that this was not an isolated incident. The Journal’s tests revealed that a significant portion of followers on these popular accounts were adult men who had demonstrated a disturbing interest in sex-related content involving both children and adults.

Unsurprisingly, these follower accounts led to further exposure to even more-disturbing content and ads. Although Meta—the parent company of Instagram—dismissed the Journal’s tests as a manufactured experience not representative of billions of users, the company did acknowledge introducing new brand safety tools to grant advertisers greater control over ad placement and removing or reducing the prominence of four million videos suspected of violating their standards each month.

The implications of sexual content on platforms like Instagram are far-reaching and concerning. Notably, the dissemination of such content can severely impact survivors of sexual abuse. A recent Instagram post Operation Light Shine highlighted their survey, indicating that over two-thirds of abuse survivors claim the online distribution of their images deeply affects their lives, leaving indelible marks.

As more and more companies suspend their advertisements to prevent proximity to inappropriate content, it becomes evident that action must be taken to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly children, from the perils of online platforms. While Meta’s efforts to enhance brand safety tools are commendable, a collective responsibility exists to address this alarming issue and ensure the well-being of all users, especially those most susceptible to harm.

