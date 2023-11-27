Instagram’s Reels video feed has come under scrutiny after reports surfaced that the algorithm recommended explicit and sexual content involving children to adult users. The Wall Street Journal conducted tests using test accounts and found that disturbing videos were placed alongside advertisements from major companies. In one instance, an ad for the dating app Bumble was sandwiched between a video of a person caressing a life-size latex doll and a clip of an underage girl exposing her midriff.

The revelations have further compounded the legal challenges faced Meta, the parent company of Instagram. Several states have accused the company of failing to prevent underage users from joining the platform and exposing them to harmful content. The shocking discoveries also come on the heels of many companies withdrawing their advertisements from other platforms, such as Elon Musk’s X, after their promotions were seen next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party. This mass exodus is projected to cost the social media site millions of dollars in revenue.

Meta has stated that only a small fraction of its video views violate its policies, but the recent findings have sparked a backlash from advertisers. Some companies mentioned in the investigation have suspended ads on all Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook. The accounts tested the Journal exclusively followed young gymnasts, cheerleaders, and other teen influencers on Instagram, attracting followers that included a high number of adult men with an interest in sexual content related to children and adults.

Meta spokespersons have dismissed the findings as a “manufactured experience” that does not reflect the overall user experience. The company emphasized its continuous investment in safety measures, claiming to have tested Reels extensively for nearly a year to ensure the platform’s safety controls. However, current and former Meta employees reportedly acknowledged that the company’s algorithms had a known tendency to present child sexual content before the release of Reels in 2020.

This is not the first time Instagram has faced criticism for its handling of harmful content. A June report revealed the platform’s recommendation algorithms contributed to a network promoting the sale of child sexual material. In response, Meta blocked access to thousands of search terms and established an internal task force to combat illegal content.

The recent findings have fueled outrage and disappointment among major companies that advertise on Meta-owned platforms. Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, has pulled all its ads from Meta platforms, expressing its unwillingness to have its brands associated with inappropriate content. Bumble, Disney, and Hinge have also suspended advertising or urged Meta to take greater action.

These revelations shed light on the concerning impact of recommendation algorithms and their potential to incentivize the discovery of harmful content. Efforts to protect users, particularly minors, from such content remain a priority, with organizations like the Canadian Center for Child Protection also conducting tests to further investigate the issue.

