Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been facing a barrage of controversies in recent days. The tech giant, already accused of targeting children under 13, has now come under fire for its handling of Instagram’s Reels algorithm. A recent report The Wall Street Journal revealed that the algorithm suggests overtly sexual content to accounts that follow children, raising concerns about child safety on the platform.

In the Journal’s experiment, test accounts were created to follow young gymnasts, cheerleaders, and other teen influencers who primarily shared non-sexual content. However, to their dismay, the test accounts were still recommended sexual content, including provocative adult videos and risqué footage of children. The situation became even more alarming when the report highlighted that child users, like those followed the test accounts, often attracted attention from accounts owned adult men, prompting Instagram’s algorithm to display “more-disturbing content.”

The issue was further compounded with the discovery that Instagram Reels showcased ads for prominent brands, such as Disney, Walmart, and Pizza Hut, alongside the inappropriate content delivered the algorithm. As a result of the revelations, dating app companies Bumble and Match Group decided to suspend their advertising on Instagram, expressing concern over their brands being associated with such content.

Despite the damning evidence, Meta has defended its platform, asserting that the Journal’s findings were based on a manufactured experience not representative of the billions of people using Instagram. Samantha Stetson, Meta’s Vice President of Client Council and Industry Trade Relations, emphasized that the company invests billions in safety and brand suitability solutions, working diligently to reduce harmful content.

However, this incident raises troubling questions about the effectiveness of Meta’s algorithm in screening and filtering inappropriate content, especially regarding child safety. The report demonstrates a pressing need for significant adjustments to the algorithm to ensure its recommendations align with appropriate and responsible content.

