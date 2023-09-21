New Campaign Mater Private Network Highlights Life Benefits of Cardiology Care

Mater Private Network (MPN), the leading private hospital in Ireland for Urgent Cardiac Care, has launched a new campaign to showcase the life benefits of their cardiology care services. This is the first campaign for MPN The Brill Building, an award-winning creative agency.

MPN is known for providing top-quality cardiac care in their Dublin and Cork hospitals, offering a comprehensive range of services for heart and vein-related conditions. They utilize state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and treat various heart conditions.

The campaign takes a unique approach to healthcare communications focusing on the moments in life that we cherish the most. It goes beyond the big emotional moments and highlights the smaller, more personal moments that make life fulfilling. Whether it’s a dream vacation, a reunion with friends, or simply walking the dog, MPN wants to ensure that their patients can enjoy all these moments without limitations.

The campaign was created in-house at The Brill Building, with the collaboration of director Locky McKenna and his team, along with sound from Scimitar. It consists of four hero films and over 20 supporting variations in gifs, carousels, and print media. The goal is to demonstrate the countless moments that can still be experienced with the help of MPN’s cardiology care.

Bláithín Liston, MPN’s group director of marketing, emphasized the importance of creating a positive narrative and a strong brand association in this campaign. MPN believes that their cardiology care sets them apart from others, and they wanted their communications to reflect that distinction.

In an advertising industry first, the campaign introduces an Instagram innovation—a “pausable” reel that showcases numerous moments that can be made possible with MPN’s care. This engages viewers and reinforces the message that life is full of precious moments, and with MPN’s cardiology services, patients can optimize their lives for years to come.

Roisin Keown, executive creative director at The Brill Building, explained that the campaign aimed to reflect the combination of world-class innovation and human empathy that defines MPN’s cardiology care. By using the language of social media posts and life updates, they were able to create a captivating and diverse campaign that resonates emotionally.

Overall, MPN’s new campaign highlights the positive impact of their cardiology care on people’s lives. It showcases the countless moments that patients can continue to enjoy with the help of MPN’s comprehensive services and innovative approach to healthcare.

Sources:

– Mater Private Network (MPN)

– The Brill Building