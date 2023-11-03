Instagram Introduces New Feature to Add Song Lyrics to Reels

Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing social networking platform owned Meta, has recently launched a new feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels. Previously only available for Instagram Stories, this long-awaited feature aims to make it easier for users to express themselves through music.

With the ability to include song lyrics in your Instagram Reels, you can now enhance your videos with the perfect lyrics to complement your content. To utilize this feature, simply follow these easy steps: tap the music button, select a song, swipe left to add the lyrics for the chosen song, and voila! Your reel is now complete with lyrics.

It’s interesting to note that while song lyrics have been a feature in Instagram Stories for quite some time, Instagram took longer than expected to extend this capability to Reels. However, with the recent introduction of user-friendly tools for creating Reels, such as improved templates and a template browser, Instagram is continuously working to enhance the user experience and provide more creative options.

In addition to the new song lyrics feature, Instagram is reportedly testing another innovative tool called ‘AI friend’. This feature will allow users to create their own personalized artificial intelligence (AI)-powered imaginary friend within the app. Users will be able to customize their AI friend’s characteristics, including gender, age, ethnicity, personality traits, and interests.

These new features from Instagram demonstrate the platform’s commitment to offering innovative and interactive experiences for its users. Whether it’s through the addition of song lyrics or the creation of AI friends, Instagram continues to evolve its features to provide users with endless possibilities for self-expression.

