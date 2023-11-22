Instagram Reels Playing Key Role in Beauty Product Discoveries, Says Meta GWI Beauty Report

A recent report commissioned Meta reveals that Instagram Reels is significantly influencing consumers’ purchase decisions when it comes to beauty products. The Meta GWI Beauty Report 2023 highlights the impact of social media on beauty purchases in India, with over 80% of surveyed consumers finding beauty products online.

Out of the 10 consumers surveyed consumer research platform GWI, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram emerged as the leading platforms for beauty product searches. Instagram Reels, in particular, played a crucial role in product discoveries, with 47% of consumers revealing that they found beauty products through this feature. Interestingly, one in three surveyed beauty consumers reported making purchases through Instagram Reels.

The survey, conducted in June across 74 cities and involving more than 2,000 consumers aged 6-64 years, also shed light on the shifting preferences in consumer behavior post-pandemic. The report revealed that 68% of beauty buyers now prefer online purchases, marking a remarkable 15% increase from pre-Covid levels. Additionally, 80% of consumers discover beauty brands on social media, with 92% finding them on Meta platforms. Within the Meta ecosystem, 47% of consumers discovered beauty brands through Instagram Reels.

This trend towards online beauty purchases has been further fueled the wide reach of online marketplaces and the emergence of newer brands. The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted more consumers to buy goods online, particularly in the beauty and personal care categories. Notably, nearly a third of the survey respondents stated that they buy beauty products online on a weekly basis.

In light of this growing trend, Meta, through its platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has become a dominant force in shaping consumers’ purchase decisions and information sharing. With approximately 3.14 billion people using at least one Meta app daily in September, social media platforms with their bite-sized content have gained significant influence over the retail landscape globally.

The report also emphasized the importance of influencers in driving consumer purchase decisions. Influencers, especially Indian creators, play a crucial role in providing authentic information and reviews that help consumers make informed choices. The study revealed that 7 out of 10 beauty content viewers and 2 out of 3 fashion content viewers in India rely on Indian influencers for guidance in their buying decisions.

In conclusion, the Meta GWI Beauty Report highlights the growing influence of social media, particularly Instagram Reels, in the discovery and purchasing of beauty products. The report underscores the need for brands and marketers to engage with consumers differently, taking into account the power of social media platforms in shaping consumer behavior.

FAQs

1. How are consumers discovering beauty products online?

According to the Meta GWI Beauty Report 2023, over 80% of surveyed consumers find beauty products online. Meta’s Facebook and Instagram emerged as the leading platforms for beauty product searches, with Instagram Reels playing a key role in product discoveries.

2. How has consumer behavior changed post-pandemic?

The report reveals a significant shift in consumer preferences, with 68% of beauty buyers now favoring online purchases, marking a 15% increase from pre-pandemic levels. The wide reach of online marketplaces and the emergence of newer brands have fueled the demand for beauty products.

3. How do influencers impact consumer purchase decisions?

Influencers, especially Indian creators, have a significant impact on consumer buying decisions. The study found that 7 out of 10 beauty content viewers and 2 out of 3 fashion content viewers in India rely on Indian influencers for authentic information and reviews. Consumers value the guidance provided influencers in making informed choices.

4. What role does Instagram Reels play in fashion brand discoveries?

In addition to beauty products, Instagram Reels also plays a significant role in fashion brand discoveries. The report shows that 76% of fashion consumers discover brands through social media, with a notable 97% finding them through Meta platforms. Instagram Reels, specifically, is credited 52% of fashion consumers for discovering brands, with 39% proceeding to make a purchase after finding them on Reels.