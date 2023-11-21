Social Media’s Impact on Beauty and Fashion Consumer Behavior

A recent survey conducted consumer research platform GWI reveals that over 80% of consumers in India find beauty products online, highlighting the significant impact of social media on beauty purchases. Meta’s Facebook and Instagram emerge as the leading platforms for beauty product searches, with nine out of 10 surveyed consumers reporting their preference for these platforms.

Unsurprisingly, Instagram Reels, a popular feature on Instagram, plays a vital role in purchase decisions, with 47% of consumers discovering beauty products through this feature. Interestingly, one in three surveyed beauty consumers has made purchases directly through Instagram Reels. This underscores the growing influence of social media platforms on consumer behavior.

The Meta GWI Beauty Report 2023, commissioned Meta, collected data from over 2,000 consumers aged 6-64 years across 74 cities in June. The findings not only shed light on the beauty sector but also provide insights into the fashion industry. Both categories have experienced a surge in online purchases, driven the wide reach of online marketplaces and the emergence of new brands.

Post-pandemic, there has been a notable shift in consumer preferences, with 68% of beauty buyers now favoring online purchases—a remarkable 15% increase from pre-COVID levels. Social media platforms have played a pivotal role in this transformation, with 80% of consumers discovering beauty brands through these channels. Within the Meta ecosystem, 92% of consumers found beauty brands on Meta platforms, particularly 47% through Instagram Reels. Astonishingly, almost one-third of the survey respondents reported buying beauty products online weekly.

The rise of social media has revolutionized the purchasing experience and journey for the beauty and fashion industries. Meghna Apparao, Director for e-commerce and retail for Meta in India, notes the rapid growth in these verticals on Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As the festive and wedding seasons approach, brands and marketers must engage with consumers differently to leverage the power of social media.

Influencers have emerged as key players in consumer decision-making. Their content, often featuring product reviews and recommendations, wields significant influence over millions of consumers who spend hours browsing Meta’s social media apps. This study emphasizes the importance of Indian influencers for Indian consumers. Seven out of 10 beauty content viewers and two out of three fashion content viewers rely on content from Indian influencers, which greatly impacts their buying decisions.

The study further highlights the significance of reviews and influencers. A lack of reviews can be just as detrimental as negative ones, underscoring the role of influencers in shaping consumer perceptions. For fashion consumers, 76% discover fashion brands on social media, with a striking 97% finding them through Meta platforms, including a noteworthy 52% via Instagram Reels. Fascinatingly, 39% of these consumers proceed to make a purchase after discovering brands on Reels.

As social media platforms continue to shape the retail landscape globally, it is evident that beauty and fashion consumers rely heavily on these platforms to make informed purchase decisions. The reach and influence of social media, combined with the power of influencers, have transformed the way consumers engage with brands and discover new products.

FAQ:

Q: What percentage of consumers in India find beauty products online?

A: Over 80% of consumers in India find beauty products online.

Q: Which social media platforms lead beauty product searches?

A: Meta’s Facebook and Instagram lead beauty product searches.

Q: How do consumers discover beauty products through social media?

A: 47% of consumers discover beauty products through Instagram Reels.

Q: How many consumers have made purchases through Instagram Reels?

A: One in three surveyed beauty consumers has made purchases through Instagram Reels.

Q: What percentage of beauty buyers now prefer online purchases?

A: 68% of beauty buyers now favor online purchases, representing a 15% increase from pre-COVID levels.

Q: How many consumers discover beauty brands on social media?

A: 80% of consumers discover beauty brands on social media.

Q: What percentage of beauty content viewers rely on Indian influencers?

A: Seven out of 10 beauty content viewers rely on Indian influencers.

Q: How do fashion consumers discover fashion brands on social media?

A: 76% of fashion consumers discover fashion brands on social media.