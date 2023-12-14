Instagram Faces Backlash Over New User Controls on Fact-Checked Content

Instagram’s recent introduction of user controls for fact-checked content is causing controversy and speculation among users. The company quietly rolled out the feature without much explanation, leading to confusion and concerns.

The new feature, called “Fact-Checked Control,” allows users to choose how fact-checked content appears in their feeds from accounts they follow. By default, the control is set to “Reduce,” which means fact-checked posts are displayed at a lower frequency. Users have the option to reduce the content even further or choose not to reduce it at all.

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, emphasizes that the default settings have already been applied on the platform for years and that the new feature simply gives users more choices regarding the content they see. However, it remains unclear when exactly Instagram implemented this feature. Meta introduced similar options to Facebook in May, but reports suggest that Instagram did not have these features at that time.

Users, particularly those with pro-Palestinian accounts, have started noticing the feature and expressing their concerns about potential censorship. Some posts circulating on Instagram accuse the platform of suppressing pro-Palestine content and provide instructions on how to disable the fact-checked control setting. These posts have garnered significant likes and engagements, indicating the extent of the controversy.

While Meta claims that the feature aims to give users more control, critics argue that it highlights the platform’s inconsistent approach to handling misinformation. Instagram has faced scrutiny, particularly from pro-Palestinian activists, for its handling of posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This latest feature rollout may be an attempt Meta to address the demands for transparency and user agency.

In a recent statement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri mentioned plans to extend the fact-checking program to Threads, Meta’s X competitor, in the coming year. Currently, fact-checkers do not have the ability to rate content created on Threads.

Meta collaborates with independent fact-checkers to review and rate posts, remove violating content, and reduce the distribution of false information. The company works with over 90 fact-checking organizations in more than 60 languages.

The introduction of user controls for fact-checked content on Instagram reflects the ongoing challenges faced social media platforms in managing the spread of misinformation while addressing user concerns over content censorship.