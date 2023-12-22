Instagram Publicly Displays Post Share Counts, Highlighting the Growing Importance of Sharing

Instagram has recently made a significant change displaying the number of times a post has been shared, a metric that was previously only visible on the platform’s backend. This move indicates the increasing significance of sharing as a success metric on Instagram. The public share counts can now be seen alongside the paper plane share icon on the platform. While the exact details of what constitutes a share are still unclear, it could involve posting to the Story feature, sharing via direct message, or sending a link outside the platform.

This new feature reflects a shift in social strategy from focusing on likes and comments to prioritizing sharing and building a community. Experts from the social and creator industry have recognized the importance of turning participants into brand ambassadors through sharing. This shift aligns with changing user behavior, as Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri mentioned that teens spend most of their time on Instagram in direct messages and Stories.

Likes and comments have been losing relevance as critical business metrics for evaluating organic social strategy. The availability of Instagram’s partnership ads, which allow brands to amplify content from creators, has reduced the need for likes and shares. Brands are now realizing that to gain more followers, they must create content that their customers find valuable.

In this new landscape, shares and saves have become crucial key performance indicators (KPIs) for social professionals. Creating content that is “group-chat worthy” is a priority to encourage active participation from users. Instagram’s public share counts can serve as a helpful indicator for marketers considering different content strategies.

While this change presents new opportunities for brands to assess the effectiveness of their social strategies, it also puts pressure on them to create posts that resonate with their audience. Connection and relevance are now essential elements of successful organic social campaigns. With Instagram publicly displaying share counts, brands will need to focus on creating content that sparks connection and resonates with their followers.