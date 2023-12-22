Instagram Introduces New Feature to Manage Fact-Checked Content in Your Feed

Instagram has recently launched a new feature that empowers users to have greater control over fact-checked content displayed in their feed. This feature allows individuals to determine the extent of visibility for posts that independent fact-checkers have deemed factually inaccurate. By following a few simple steps, users can customize the amount of fact-checked content they encounter on their Instagram feed.

To access this feature, start navigating to your profile page on the Instagram app. Once there, locate the three-dash icon positioned in the top right corner of your profile. Select this icon to access the menu. From the menu, choose “Settings and privacy,” followed “Content preferences.” Next, click on “Reduced fact-checking.”

At the top of the content preferences page, Instagram provides a brief explanation of content that has been reduced due to fact-checking. This filtered content has undergone a review independent fact-checkers and has been identified as containing false or partially false information, altered content, or missing context.

Upon reaching this page, users are given three options: to reduce fact-checked content further, keep the same level of reduction, or not reduce it at all. Adjust these settings based on personal preferences to ensure greater control over the content that is displayed in your Instagram feed.

By utilizing this new feature, Instagram users can tailor their feed experience to align with their desired consumption of fact-checked content. This feature empowers individuals to make informed decisions and engage with verified information, creating a more curated and reliable Instagram experience.

In conclusion, Instagram’s introduction of this feature exemplifies their commitment to user autonomy and their dedication to combating the spread of misinformation. By placing control in the hands of the users, Instagram aims to enhance the quality and accuracy of the content shared on the platform.