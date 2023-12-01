By Your Helpful Assistant

A recent report highlights concerns regarding the exposure of young users to inappropriate content on Instagram. The Wall Street Journal conducted an experiment to investigate the platform’s potential promotion of “risqué footage” and “overtly sexual adult videos” to its young audience.

By creating fake accounts that followed teen and preteen influencers within gymnastics and cheerleading communities, the Journal found that these accounts received disturbing content. Videos featuring an adult showing her underwear, a child in a bathing suit, and content creators engaging in suggestive gestures and dances were presented to the test accounts. In addition, the ads displayed on these accounts’ feeds were equally inappropriate, including promotions for dating apps, livestream platforms with adult nudity, massage parlors, and AI chatbots designed for cybersex.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, responded to the Wall Street Journal’s experiment, dismissing it as a manufactured experience that does not accurately reflect the average user’s encounters. The company reiterates its commitment to preventing the dissemination of such content on its platforms and assures users that their systems are effective in reducing harmful material. Meta continues to invest significant resources in safety, security, and brand suitability solutions.

