Toto Wolff Stays Offline While Esteban Ocon Embraces Social Media

Following our favorite stars on different social media platforms is always entertaining. Be it Instagram, Twitter, or even Threads. These profiles offer unique insights about these superstars that we wouldn’t otherwise have. However, while some drivers like Lewis Hamilton use their profiles to advocate for causes or brands, there is one person in the paddock who refuses to join the online frenzy – Toto Wolff.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has become a huge fan favorite, thanks to the popularity of Drive to Survive. Despite the demand from fans to see him on social media, the Austrian refuses to budge. In a recent end-of-year review video, Wolff explained his reasons for shying away from social media.

“For me, having official Instagram channels or Twitter would be super distracting. I am also an emotional person, so that would be really not beneficial if I were to post things,” he said. Wolff believes that as a team principal, his focus should be on running the F1 team, not posting selfies and posing for the camera.

While Wolff may shy away from social media, his driver Esteban Ocon embraces it. In the off-season, Ocon took to social media to publicly announce his latest obsession: Threads and Instagram. He joked that he blamed Mark Zuckerberg for the increase in his screen time.

Unlike Wolff, F1 drivers and entertainment figures often need to maintain activity on social media because it is a significant part of their branding and sponsorship deals. Whether Wolff will change his stance remains to be seen, but his fans will continue to learn about him through interviews, documentaries like Drive to Survive, and Mercedes’ YouTube page.

