Exciting New Feature Coming to Instagram Revealed Alessandro Paluzzi

Alessandro Paluzzi, a renowned app developer and leakster, has recently discovered a new feature that Instagram is currently working on. While the purpose of this feature may seem puzzling at first, there is actually a very logical explanation behind it. In the realm of social media, it is quite common for users to promote other profiles from time to time. This new Instagram feature will allow users to share the profiles of other users on their own stories, enabling them to promote and endorse those profiles.

According to Paluzzi, the functionality of this feature will be quite similar to the already existing “Add to Story” feature. However, there will be a slight twist in its purpose. When a user shares another user’s profile on their own story, the shared profile will be clickable. This means that followers of the sharing profile can simply click on the shared profile and instantly follow it. Imagine how convenient this will be for businesses to encourage their followers to easily follow their business accounts. Paluzzi even provided a screenshot that highlights a prominent “View Profile” button on the shared profile, which acts as an invitation to users and redirects them to the profile being shared.

This exciting new feature is not only a great way to engage followers, but it also serves as an effective tool for advertising and gaining more followers. Content creators, entertainers, and brands alike can take advantage of this feature to boost their online presence and attract new followers. Unfortunately, there is no specific release date available for this feature yet, as it is still in development. However, we can anticipate its arrival with much anticipation.

