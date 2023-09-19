Former NFL Player Missing as Mother Found Dead: Homicide Investigation Underway

The search continues for 35-year-old Sergio Brown, a former NFL player, who has gone missing after his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in a creek in Chicago’s western suburbs. Sergio Brown played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016 with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. The authorities were alerted to their disappearance, and soon after, Myrtle Brown’s body was discovered.

A post on an Instagram account believed to belong to Sergio Brown has raised concerns. In the post, which was shared as a story, he made vague statements regarding the FBI and Maywood police, and claimed to have thought his mother was on vacation. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Myrtle Brown’s death as an assault, leading to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Neighbors and family members are devastated the incident. Angel Rivera, a neighbor living across the street, expressed his sympathy for the family and their ordeal. Myrtle Brown’s sister, Sheila Simmons, also spoke about the devastating news. Simmons mentioned that she found things out of the ordinary in her sister’s house and later discovered Myrtle Brown’s body during a search in the creek.

Police are currently reviewing video footage from around the house as part of their investigation. At this point, Sergio Brown has not been named as a person of interest, but authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Sergio Brown and the death of Myrtle Brown remain unclear as the investigation continues.

Sources:

– WGN (source article)