Instagram Finally Supports Dynamic Theming for Icons

This time last year, Android 13 introduced support for dynamic theming for icons, a feature aimed at personalizing the home screen according to user preferences. While many mainstream apps quickly adopted this feature, certain social apps, including Instagram, did not prioritize theming support. However, with the latest update, Instagram has finally incorporated dynamic theming for its app icon.

Themed icons on Android 13 utilize the Material You design guidelines, with the Monet theming engine selecting core colors from the user’s active wallpaper. These colors are then paired together to create a cohesive yet contrasting color scheme that is applied to various elements, such as the Quick Settings toggle, notification shade, and in-app components.

During the beta phase, Android 13 included a forced icon theming feature, allowing users to apply the theming aesthetic even to apps that did not support it natively. While this feature had some flaws, such as not affecting the Instagram app icon, it generally worked well.

However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, initially did not provide comprehensive support for dynamic theming. Recently, an Apex Android expert, Mishaal Rahman, shared on Telegram that version 307.0.0.0.30 of Instagram finally incorporates dynamic theming. This means that users who update to this version will automatically see the app icon adopting the colors of their active wallpaper.

While Instagram now supports dynamic theming, Facebook still retains its bright blue icon. Other social media apps, such as Reddit, Twitter, and LinkedIn, have already made the switch to themed icons. It is hoped that Meta will release an update for Facebook soon.

In summary, Instagram has finally joined the trend of dynamic theming for icons on Android 13. Users can now enjoy having their app icon dynamically change colors based on their active wallpaper. While Facebook has yet to incorporate this feature, it is expected that an update will be released in the future.

