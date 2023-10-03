Meta proposes user fee for ad-free Instagram and Facebook accounts

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has proposed a user fee that would allow users to have ad-free accounts on its platforms, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal. The fee would be implemented in response to new EU regulations that require user consent for data collection.

The proposal suggests a fee of approximately 13 euros for an ad-free Instagram or Facebook account on smartphones, and around 10 euros for a PC account. The aim of the fee is to give users the option to opt out of targeted advertising allowing Meta topass data collection.

This move comes after the EU court ruled in July that Meta cannot collect user data without consent, especially from external websites. Earlier this year, Ireland’s data protection authority fined Meta 390 million euros for violations of EU privacy laws.

Implementing a user fee for ad-free accounts is a new strategy for Meta in response to the evolving regulatory landscape. This approach allows the company to offer users a choice while still generating revenue. However, the effectiveness of this fee in attracting users remains to be seen.

While there is no official timeline for the implementation of the fee, the Wall Street Journal suggests it could be implemented within a few months. The proposal is currently under review EU regulatory authorities.

Sources: Wall Street Journal