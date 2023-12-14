Instagram Introduces a Fun New Feature for Stories

Instagram continues to innovate with the launch of a new feature that adds a touch of fun to your Stories. The social media giant has unveiled a generative AI-powered tool called “Backdrop” that allows users to create a new image in the background of their Stories.

Unlike some of the more serious and technical AI advancements we often hear about, Instagram’s backdrop feature is all about having a good time. Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s generative AI lead, announced the new tool on Threads, accompanied a video tutorial.

Once you upload or capture content for your Story, the backdrop tool becomes available alongside other icons at the top of your screen. Represented an image of a person with a rectangular frame behind them, this icon allows you to access the backdrop feature. By simply clicking on it, the background of your image will turn checkered, similar to popular picture editors like PhotoShop. You are then prompted to “describe the backdrop you want…”

From here, the possibilities are endless. Whether you want to be “surrounded puppies” or “chased dinosaurs,” the AI tool will generate the desired background for you. However, it’s worth noting that the backdrop will be clearly labeled with “AI·Backdrop Instagram” and accompanied a sticker inviting others to try the feature, as well as your description in quotation marks.

Unfortunately, at the moment, the backdrop tool is only available to Instagram users in the United States. But we can expect it to roll out globally in the near future, giving users worldwide the opportunity to add a little extra fun and creativity to their Stories.