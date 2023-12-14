Instagram Unveils AI-Powered Background Editor for Stories

In a recent development, Instagram has introduced an innovative feature that enables users to create artificial intelligence (AI) generated backgrounds for their Stories. This new tool, powered generative AI, allows users to transform the background of their photos in Stories using text-to-image prompts.

The lead for generative AI at Meta, Ahmad Al-Dahle, announced the new feature on Instagram’s Threads platform. With this AI image generator, Instagram users in the U.S. can now reimagine their image’s backdrop with just a few taps, giving rise to an entirely new visual experience for their Stories. From being “chased dinosaurs” to being “surrounded puppies,” users can choose from an array of creative prompts to customize their backgrounds.

To access the AI-powered background editor, users need to tap the backdrop button at the top of a new Story. Once they have posted the image, a “Try it” sticker will appear, making it convenient for friends to experiment with the backdrop feature as well.

This latest release Instagram mirrors similar advancements made other social media platforms in the field of AI-generated content. Earlier this week, Snapchat introduced a tool that enables paying users to create and send AI-generated images. Snapchat has also been actively enhancing its features, including the recent launch of Dreams, which allows users to generate fanciful images of themselves with various themes.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has been continuously expanding its AI capabilities in various applications. In the past month alone, it introduced 28 AI-powered characters across popular apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Additionally, Meta unveiled Imagine with Meta, a standalone AI-image generator, as well as an AI feature called “Reimagine” in the Messenger app, allowing users to remix and re-edit AI images created others in the chat.

With the introduction of this AI-powered background editor, Instagram users can now unleash their creativity, transforming their Stories into captivating visual narratives.