New Instagram Feature Allows Users to Select their Audience before Sharing

Instagram has recently announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to choose their audience before sharing a post to their feed. This feature expands on the existing Close Friends feature, which previously only allowed users to share stories with a specific set of people on their Close Friends list.

With the new update, users can now customize their feed selecting a custom list of profiles that they want to share their post with. This means that users have more control over who sees their content, ensuring that it reaches the right audience.

To access this feature, users simply need to tap the “audience” option before sharing a post or Reel. They can then select their Close Friends list or choose specific profiles from their followers. Once the post is shared, it will have a green star icon, similar to Close Friends stories, indicating that it is only visible to the selected audience.

In addition to this new feature, Instagram has also introduced several editing tools for Reels. Users can now crop and rotate individual clips, and more editing features like undo and redo are expected to be introduced soon. The platform also offers new text-to-speech voices in English, along with new text styles and typefaces in multiple languages.

Furthermore, Instagram now allows users to create personalized stickers similar to those found in WhatsApp. These stickers can be created from images and videos in the users’ gallery or from content on Instagram itself.

With these updates, Instagram aims to provide users with more control over their content and enhance their creative options. Whether it’s selecting their audience or exploring new editing tools, users can now personalize their Instagram experience like never before.

FAQs

1. Can I choose a custom audience for both posts and Reels?

Yes, you can choose a custom audience for both posts and Reels. Simply tap the “audience” option before sharing and select the profiles you want to share with.

2. Can I change my Close Friends list for each post?

No, your Close Friends list remains the same for all types of content you share on Instagram. You can choose the audience for individual posts, but your Close Friends list will not change.

3. Can my Close Friends see when someone interacts with my post?

Yes, anyone in your Close Friends circle can see when someone likes or comments on your Close Friends post or Reel.

4. How do I create personalized stickers?

You can create personalized stickers from images and videos in your gallery or from content on Instagram. Simply access the sticker creation feature and follow the instructions to create your custom stickers.

5. What other updates can we expect from Instagram?

In the coming months, Instagram plans to introduce moment-by-moment insight for Reels with an interactive Retention Chart to assist digital creators. They also aim to provide new insight metrics called ‘Replays’ to measure replay metrics alongside initial plays.