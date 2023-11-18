Instagram Rolls Out New Features for Customizing Feeds and Sharing Posts

Instagram, the popular social media platform, is giving users more control over their feeds and expanding its sharing options. In addition to testing features that allow users to customize their feeds and share Reels with specific profiles, Instagram has now launched a new feature that lets users choose their “audience” before sharing a post to their feed.

With this new feature, users can select a custom list of profiles to share their posts with, ensuring that only the chosen audience can see their content. Previously, Instagram’s Close Friends feature allowed users to share stories with a specific set of people on their Close Friends list. Now, this feature is extended to posts and Reels, giving users more flexibility in controlling who sees their content.

To share a post or Reel with their Close Friends, users can simply choose their Close Friends list from the “audience” option before sharing. Once posted, these posts will be marked with a green star icon, similar to the green circle that surrounds Close Friends stories.

In addition to this new feature, Instagram has also introduced several new editing tools for Reels. Users can now crop and rotate individual clips, and the platform plans to add undo and redo features for Reels editing in the near future. Instagram has also expanded its audio options for Reels, with the introduction of ten new text-to-speech voices in English.

Furthermore, Instagram has made it easier for users to create personalized stickers from their own images and videos, similar to WhatsApp stickers. The platform has also added new filters to explore different tones and moods, along with insight metrics called “Replays” that measure replay metrics alongside initial plays.

These updates aim to offer users a more tailored and engaging experience on the platform. With the ability to customize feeds, choose targeted audiences, and access new editing tools, Instagram users can enhance their content creation and sharing capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I choose who sees my posts on Instagram?

Yes, with Instagram’s new feature, you can select a custom list of profiles to share your posts with.

2. What is the Close Friends feature on Instagram?

The Close Friends feature on Instagram allows users to share stories, posts, and Reels with a specific set of people on their close friends list.

3. What editing tools are available for Reels on Instagram?

Instagram now offers cropping and rotating tools for individual clips in Reels. They also plan to introduce undo and redo features in the future.

4. Can I create personalized stickers on Instagram?

Yes, Instagram allows users to create personalized stickers from their own images and videos.

Please note that the information provided in this article may be subject to change as Instagram continues to update and improve its features.