Meta Introduces New AI Tools for Instagram and WhatsApp, Including Personalized Stickers

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced the addition of new AI tools to its platform. These tools will enhance the user experience and offer personalized features such as AI stickers.

One of the notable features includes AI stickers, which will allow users to create customized stickers using text commands. Although this feature is still in the testing phase, it seems that Meta has quietly added a new personalized sticker maker feature for its Instagram app. Similar to WhatsApp, Instagram users will be able to create and share custom stickers using their own photos.

While the personalized sticker feature is currently being rolled out gradually and not available to all users, there is a possibility that Meta will make it accessible to everyone in the near future. India Today Tech was the first to spot this feature on Instagram for iOS through a notification.

To create a custom sticker from a gallery photo on Instagram, users can follow these steps once the feature becomes available:

1. Open the Instagram app and create a new Story or Reel.

2. Tap on the sticker icon.

3. Select the “Create” sticker option.

4. Choose the photo you want to use for the sticker.

5. Use your finger to trace around the desired part of the photo to turn it into a sticker.

6. Tap the “Done” button when you are satisfied with the sticker.

7. Your custom sticker will now be saved in your sticker palette for future use in Stories or Reels.

It is important to note that once the feature is available, Instagram will send a notification to users informing them about it.

In addition to personalized stickers, Meta also announced an upcoming AI sticker feature powered its language model, Llama 2. This tool will generate multiple unique and high-quality stickers in seconds. The AI-generated stickers will be available on Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories and DMs, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Initially, this feature will be rolled out to select English language users over the next month.

During Meta’s Connect event, the company also revealed new AI tools for image editing on Instagram. Users will be able to edit their photos using text prompts, enabling them to change the style of their images with the “restyle” feature and the background of their photos with the “backdrop” feature.

In conclusion, Meta’s introduction of new AI tools, including personalized stickers and AI-generated stickers, will bring additional creative options to Instagram and WhatsApp users. These features are expected to enhance the overall user experience and provide more opportunities for customization and self-expression on the platforms.

Definitions:

– AI stickers: Customized stickers created using artificial intelligence techniques.

– Llama 2: Meta’s large language model used for generating text-based content.

