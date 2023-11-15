Instagram’s Close Friends Feature Expands: More Privacy and Revenue Opportunities for Users

Instagram, the popular social media platform, is expanding its Close Friends feature, giving users even more control over their privacy and the content they share with others. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Instagram, announced the new update on Wednesday.

Previously, the Close Friends feature allowed users to share Stories and Notes with a select group of friends. Now, with the expanded feature set, Instagram users can also share regular posts and Reels exclusively with their Close Friends. This means that only the members of the Close Friends list will be able to see and interact with these shared posts and Reels. Likes and comments on these exclusive posts will remain visible only to the members of the Close Friends list.

The introduction of this expanded feature not only enhances the user experience but also creates potential revenue-generating opportunities for content creators. By sharing exclusive content with their Close Friends, creators can offer a more personalized and premium experience to those who are willing to pay for it.

This latest update demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to continuously improving user privacy and experience. The platform has recently introduced other features, such as adding song lyrics to Reels, similar to the existing feature available on Stories. Users can now add lyrics to their Reels simply tapping the lyrics button while editing and selecting a song.

Furthermore, Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to control read receipts for their direct messages. Similar to the ‘turn off read receipts’ feature on WhatsApp, this upcoming feature on Instagram will give users the option to disable read receipts for their DMs, providing them with even more privacy and control over their conversations.

With these updates, Instagram is determined to provide its users with a more personalized, private, and revenue-generating experience. So, whether you’re sharing your latest creations with your Close Friends or enjoying exclusive content from your favorite creators, Instagram continues to revolutionize the way we connect and share on social media.

FAQ

1. What is the Close Friends feature on Instagram?

The Close Friends feature on Instagram allows users to share posts, Stories, Notes, and now Reels exclusively with a select group of chosen friends. Only the members of the Close Friends list can view and interact with these shared items.

2. Can I control who sees my shared posts and Reels with Close Friends?

Yes, you have full control over who can see your shared posts and Reels with Close Friends. By selecting the “Close Friends” option in the audience settings, only the members of your Close Friends list will have access to your exclusive content.

3. Will my likes and comments on shared posts and Reels be visible to others?

No, likes and comments on posts and Reels shared with Close Friends will only be visible to the members of your Close Friends list. This ensures a private and intimate sharing experience.

4. Can content creators monetize their exclusive content shared with Close Friends?

Absolutely! The expanded Close Friends feature provides content creators with revenue-generating options. By offering exclusive and premium content to those who are willing to pay, creators can monetize their Close Friends experiences.

