Instagram Reels Introduces Download Feature for Public Accounts

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently announced the exciting news that Instagram Reels users worldwide can now download Reels directly to their camera roll. This new feature, which was initially released in the United States in June, has undergone extensive beta testing and is now available for both iOS and Android users.

Similar to TikTok’s popular download functionality, the Instagram Reels download feature allows users to access the option under the share button. However, Instagram has taken extra measures to protect the original creator’s work. Any downloaded Reels will be saved in the device’s gallery, clearly watermarked with the Instagram username of the poster.

This update is applicable to all public accounts, meaning that anyone on Instagram can download and share Reels unless the owner of the account modifies their download settings. For users under the age of 18 with public accounts, the download feature is initially deactivated, although they have the flexibility to activate it at their convenience.

Instagram has laid out rules in its official FAQ to ensure the privacy and accessibility of Reels. The accessibility of Reels downloads to other users depends on the account’s privacy settings. In the case of public accounts, Reels can be downloaded any Instagram user. Account owners have the freedom to customize download settings for individual posts or their entire account. On the other hand, for private accounts, Reels downloads are restricted and inaccessible to anyone on Instagram unless the account owner switches their privacy setting to public.

In addition, Instagram now allows public account holders to manage their download settings, giving them full control over whether or not their followers can download their Reels. Users can easily manage these settings following a few simple steps, including navigating to the Advanced Settings section and toggling the “Allow people to download your reels” switch.

It is important to note that, in the case of public accounts, only newly created Reels can be downloaded unless there are changes to the download settings. The downloaded Reels will feature the Instagram watermark, the original poster’s username, and audio attribution. Additionally, if the original Reel containing a specific audio is downloadable, the audio can be included in the downloaded Reel.

With the introduction of the download feature for Instagram Reels, users now have more options for saving and sharing their favorite moments. Whether it’s a dance routine, a funny skit, or a tutorial, Instagram Reels provide a creative outlet for users to express themselves, while the download feature allows these moments to be enjoyed beyond the Instagram platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I download Instagram Reels from public accounts?

To download Instagram Reels from public accounts, simply tap on the share button and select the download option. The downloaded Reel will be saved in your device’s gallery, with the original poster’s Instagram username watermarked on it.

2. Can I download Reels from private accounts?

No, Reels downloads are restricted for private accounts. Only public accounts allow Reels to be downloaded, unless the account owner changes their privacy settings to public.

3. Can users under 18 download and share Reels?

For Instagram users under the age of 18 with public accounts, the download feature is initially deactivated. However, they have the option to activate it later.

4. How can I manage my Reels’ download settings?

To manage your Reels’ download settings, follow these steps:

– Record and edit your Reel, then tap Next.

– Tap More options at the bottom.

– Scroll down and tap Advanced Settings.

– Find “Allow people to download your Reels” and toggle the switch to turn the setting on or off.

– Choose whether to enable or disable downloading for all Reels or only for the specific Reel being uploaded.

– Tap back in the top left to return, then tap Share at the bottom.