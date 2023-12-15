Meta-owned App Instagram Introduces New Video Notes Feature

Instagram, the social media platform owned Meta, has launched a new feature called Video Notes, allowing users to share short 2-second looping videos with text captions. This update expands on the existing text and emoji-based Notes feature which was introduced last year.

Unlike Instagram Stories, which allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, Video Notes are limited to a 2-second loop. This key differentiator sets Video Notes apart from Stories, providing a quick and engaging way for users to share moments with their mutual followers or close friends.

There are a few limitations to consider when using Video Notes. Users can only share content that was captured using the front-facing camera of their device. Additionally, the video clips must be captured within the Instagram app itself, meaning they cannot be uploaded from the phone’s gallery.

To create a Video Note, users can navigate to the Direct Messages (DM) inbox on the Instagram app. They can then select a photo from the Notes tray and click the Camera button at the top of the photo. After tapping the Record button, users can capture their 2-second video clip, add text, and share it with their followers.

In addition to the new Video Notes feature, Instagram has also expanded the ways in which users can respond to Notes. Alongside the existing text-based replies, users can now respond with audio, photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers. Any reply containing a photo or sticker will be sent as a direct message.

With these new updates, Instagram continues to enhance its user experience providing more creative ways for its users to express themselves and connect with their audience.