What to Do When Instagram is Not Sending an SMS Code?

Instagram is an immensely popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. To ensure the security of its users’ accounts, Instagram has implemented various measures, one of which is two-factor authentication. However, there may be instances where Instagram fails to send an SMS code for authentication. In such cases, there are several things you can try to resolve the issue.

Check Your Instagram Contact Info

It’s possible that Instagram still has your old phone number on record. To check and update your contact information, follow these steps:

1. Launch the Instagram app.

2. Tap on the Profile tab.

3. Tap the three-line menu button in the top-right corner.

4. Go to Settings and privacy.

5. Select Accounts Center.

6. Tap on Personal details.

7. Go to Contact info.

8. Verify if your phone number is up to date. If not, delete the old number and add your current mobile number.

Make Sure SMS Authentication is Turned On

Ensure that you have SMS two-factor authentication enabled following these steps:

1. Launch the Instagram app.

2. Tap on the Profile tab.

3. Tap the three-line menu button in the top-right corner.

4. Go to Settings and privacy.

5. Select Accounts Center.

6. Tap on Password and security.

7. Choose Two-factor authentication.

8. Select your Instagram account.

9. Set up Text message (SMS) authentication following the given instructions.

Check if Instagram is Down

Sometimes, Instagram experiences server issues that can affect the sending of SMS codes. To check if Instagram is down, use a website like DownDetector.com, which collects user reports and provides information on service outages.

Instagram May Have Blocked You

Instagram takes security seriously and may block users if they engage in prohibited activities, such as using bots, creating spam accounts, or violating community guidelines. They may also block your number or device if they suspect hacking attempts. If this is the case, you won’t receive an SMS code. To resolve this, try using a different phone number or consider changing your IP address using a VPN. Keep in mind that Instagram may also block VPNs and proxy connections.

Check Your Phone Settings

Sometimes, issues with SMS code delivery are not related to Instagram but rather with your phone settings. Ensure that Airplane Mode is turned off and that mobile data is enabled, as some SMS apps require an internet connection to function properly.

If none of these solutions work, it’s advisable to contact Instagram support for further assistance. They can help you troubleshoot the issue and get your SMS codes working again.

FAQs

Can Instagram block my device?

Yes, Instagram has the capability to block devices, although this is a rare occurrence. They typically use IP blocking, but there have been instances where IMEI and phone number blocks have been reported.

What types of two-factor authentication methods can I use with Instagram?

Instagram offers users the option to choose between SMS, email, or an authenticator app as their preferred method for two-factor authentication.

