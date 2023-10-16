Social Media Influencers Using Their Platforms for Good

Social media is often associated with self-promotion and vanity, but there are individuals out there who are using their platforms to spread kindness, raise funds for worthy causes, and inspire others to make a difference. In Chennai, three individuals are making a positive impact through their Instagram accounts.

Mohamed Ashik – @abrokecollegekid

Mohamed Ashik, also known as @abrokecollegekid, gained popularity after his viral video “English with Merlin,” where he interviewed an old homeless lady who turned out to be an English teacher from Myanmar. As an IT professional during the week and a philanthropist on weekends, Ashik wanted to create content that truly mattered.

He started interviewing old people he encountered in his daily life, such as auto drivers and hawkers, realizing that each of them had fascinating stories that needed to be shared. As his videos gained millions of views, Ashik’s followers began actively contributing to society buying food for the poor and performing acts of kindness. Ashik’s ultimate goal is to help and inspire others through his storytelling.

Thahir Hussain – @muyarchipayanam

Thahir Hussain, a businessman, believes in the power of one person to make a difference. That is why he named his Instagram page “Muyarchi Payanam,” which translates to “The Journey of Transformation.” Thahir shares the stories of people in need, providing their contact information so that followers can directly help them.

Through the generosity of his followers, Thahir has managed to raise substantial amounts of money, turning lives around. He also wants to show others that even anonymous acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact. Thahir’s hope is for the youth of tomorrow to actively build a world where kindness and charity are everyone’s responsibility.

Hemandh Kumar – @whacky_patroll

Hemandh Kumar, a full-time housekeeping supervisor, realized the importance of helping others during a bike ride through a village in Tamil Nadu. When he bought a simple chocolate for some children, he witnessed the joy it brought them, and that experience stayed with him. Now, Hemandh spends a significant portion of his monthly earnings on buying essentials for the homeless.

His followers send donations on their birthdays and take the initiative to buy food for someone in need, inspired Hemandh’s actions. With the donations he receives, Hemandh sets up petty shops for the differently-abled and visually impaired, enabling them to make a livelihood without resorting to begging. Hemandh’s blue helmet has become a recognizable symbol as he rides around the city, distributing food and making a difference.

These social media influencers from Chennai are proof that social media can be a powerful tool for spreading kindness and encouraging positive action. Their dedication to helping others serves as an inspiration to us all.

Sources: The Hindu