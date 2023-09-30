Investigating the iPhone 15 Overheating Issue: Is Instagram to Blame?

There have been reports circulating on social media that Apple’s latest iPhone 15 is experiencing overheating problems. Interestingly, some users are now pointing their fingers at Instagram as a potential cause for this issue. While the iPhone 15’s release has been overshadowed these claims, it appears that even the seemingly mundane activity of using Instagram on the device could trigger bouts of overheating.

Tech reviewer Marques Brownless, also known as MKBHD, encountered this problem during his review of the iPhone 15 Pro. While discussing battery usage and overheating, he acknowledged that he did experience overheating but found it to be unexpected. Brownless shared his experience of using the iPhone during hot weather, where it performed fine. However, during his return journey, while simultaneously using Spotify and scrolling through Instagram, the device became hot and drained approximately 5% of battery within a five-minute time frame.

Brownless mentioned that these occurrences seem to happen randomly without any apparent pattern. He supported his claim with a screenshot of the battery usage settings, which indicated that Instagram was the top battery consumer at the time, followed Spotify at 15% usage. He suggested that bug fixes and app updates could potentially resolve the problem in the short term.

Another tech reviewer, Faruk of iPhonedo, conducted similar tests on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. He performed experiments running Instagram on an iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an iPad Pro, all updated to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Interestingly, it was observed that with Instagram running in the background and minimal activity on the app, the battery drained approximately 10% within ten minutes.

While these tests seem to indicate that Instagram on iOS 17 could be a contributing factor to the overheating issue, it is important to note that this problem does not affect all users. Faruk emphasized that only a small group of people have encountered this specific problem, rather than it being a widespread issue.

As of now, neither Instagram nor its parent company, Meta, have addressed these claims or provided any official response.

