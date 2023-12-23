The Changing Landscape of Social Media: Decline and Challenges in 2023

Reports indicate that social media platforms experienced significant shifts in popularity and user engagement in the year 2023. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, social media has become an integral part of global communication, with nearly 60% of the global population using these platforms. However, the dynamics of social media are ever-changing, and apps that once dominated the scene can quickly lose their appeal.

Instagram, a photo-sharing application owned Meta, has witnessed a decline in user engagement. Researchers attribute this trend to the continuous influx of advertisements and the overwhelming promotion of brands influencers. Meta’s Threads app, launched in July 2023 as a rival to Elon Musk’s X, initially gained 100 million users within a short span of five days. However, it experienced an 80% drop in daily active users August, with usage plummeting from 21 minutes in July to a mere three minutes November.

Recognizing the volatility of user preferences, a study TRG Datacentres aimed to identify popular social media platforms that experienced a fall from grace in 2023. By analyzing search queries for ‘how to delete (my) Instagram account’ over the past year, the study focused on the most widely used platforms globally. Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, WeChat, TikTok, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Snapchat, and Twitter/X were included in the research.

Surprisingly, despite its massive user base of 2 billion, Instagram topped the list with over a million global monthly searches for account deletion. This suggests a potential shift in its landscape within a year. Snapchat, popular among Gen Z users, witnessed approximately 130,000 monthly deletion searches but remains a go-to platform for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

WeChat, owned Tencent, displayed the least number of monthly deletion searches, indicating a relatively stable user base. This can be attributed to its diverse functionalities and regional popularity.

These findings highlight the challenges faced social media platforms in maintaining relevance and retaining user trust amidst diverse preferences and shifting trends. It is important for these platforms to adapt and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs and demands of their users.