New Article: The Rise of Progressive Mom Activism on Instagram

In recent years, there has been a growing movement of progressive mothers who are leveraging the power of Instagram to organize and advocate for issues that impact their lives and the lives of their children. These mothers, who often identify themselves as part of groups like “Motherhood for Good,” are using the popular photo-sharing app as a platform to challenge conservative narratives and push for change.

One of the key figures in this movement is Kate Duffy, the creator of the Instagram account “Motherhood for Good.” In addition to her full-time job and raising her children, Duffy has amassed over 10,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares messaging and organizes grassroots efforts. She believes that Instagram is a powerful tool for reaching and mobilizing mothers, who often turn to the app during their busy lives. She notes that many politicians still underestimate the importance of Instagram as a communication platform, and she hopes to change that.

The rise of progressive mom activism on Instagram reflects the changing demographics of suburban America. As suburbs have become more racially and economically diverse, so have the mothers in these communities. A Brookings Institution analysis of the 2020 census found that 45 percent of suburbanites are people of color, a significant increase from previous years. These diverse mothers are passionate about a range of issues, including gun violence in schools, reproductive rights, and protecting LGBTQ+ kids.

One of the unique aspects of progressive mom activism on Instagram is its ability to provide a platform for women who may have previously felt left out of traditional Democratic messaging strategies. By harnessing the collective power of their voices, these mothers are able to influence their peers and drive conversations about important issues. They are not waiting for politicians to come to them; instead, they are taking matters into their own hands.

As Mattie Kahn, a former editor at Glamour magazine, points out, these Instagram moms will be a “force to be reckoned with” in the world of politics. They are digital natives who grew up on Instagram and know how to communicate effectively through the platform. Their ability to connect with others and mobilize for change should not be underestimated.

Overall, the rise of progressive mom activism on Instagram represents a fresh and powerful approach to political engagement. These mothers are using their platforms to shape the conversation, challenge conservative narratives, and advocate for the issues that matter to them and their families. With their collective power, they are poised to make a significant impact on the political landscape for years to come.

