The Growing Importance of Experiences in the Travel Industry

Travel decisions are no longer solely focused on the destination, but also on the experiences that can be had during the trip. Online travel agencies, hotels, and others in the industry are recognizing this shift and adapting their business strategies accordingly.

Hotels, for example, are using experiences to make themselves more appealing to potential guests. By offering a variety of experiences that can be enjoyed during a stay, hotels are able to capture the attention of travelers earlier in the decision-making process. This trend is reflected in the growth of the experiences business on platforms like Tripadvisor, where bookings have increased significantly.

At Tiqets, an online booking platform for museums and attractions, sales volumes have doubled from pre-pandemic levels and continue to rise. Travelers are now prioritizing unique and immersive experiences when planning a trip, often booking these activities before finalizing their flight and accommodation arrangements.

Data shows that experiences are closing the gap on conventional travel activities as the main motivation for travel. Activities such as arts and culture, nightlife, family activities, shopping, and sunbathing, which accounted for the majority of travel-related posts in 2019, have decreased in significance. On the other hand, travel postings about active lifestyle, food and cuisine, nature, and wellness activities have increased.

According to Tripadvisor Group CEO Matt Goldberg, the average cost of an experience shopping cart on Tripadvisor is increasing, and growth in experiential categories has more than doubled in some cases. The positive reviews and high return rates for experiences indicate that this trend is here to stay.

Social media has played a significant role in shaping travel experiences. Platforms like GetYourGuide provide travelers with convenient access to information about unique and lesser-known experiences. This technology trend aligns with a cultural desire to prioritize experiences as an integral part of travel.

The growing importance of experiences in the travel industry is transforming how decisions are made and how businesses operate. Travel marketers must take into account the shift in traveler preferences and adapt their offerings accordingly.

Sources:

– Matija Marijan, CEO at Turneo

– Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group

– Luuc Elzinga, founder and president of Tiqets

– Carlos Cendra, CMO at Mabrian Technologies