Instagram Model Fatally Shot in Hawaii Mall Parking Lot

An Instagram model was tragically killed in a shocking incident outside a mall in Hawaii, allegedly at the hands of her husband. Theresa “Tita” Cachuela, 33, was shot dead Jason Cachuela in the parking lot of the Pearlridge Center mall in Honolulu. The incident occurred in front of one of their young children, adding to the horrific nature of the event.

According to Honolulu police Lt. Deena Thoemmes, authorities received a call about a “suspicious circumstance” at around 10:15 a.m. on December 22, 2023. Upon arrival, they discovered Theresa Cachuela’s lifeless body with gunshot wounds. Jason Cachuela, 44, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence about five miles away.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the terrifying moments when the shots rang out. Danny Earles, who was present during the incident, shared how he took cover behind a cement column as the shots echoed in the air. He recounted hearing multiple gunshots before making his escape from the parking lot.

Disturbingly, court records show that Theresa Cachuela had recently been granted a temporary restraining order against her husband due to his harassment and threats of suicide. In her request, she detailed incidents where he held a knife to his own neck and hid under her car. However, the restraining order did not prevent the tragic outcome.

Theresa Cachuela, known as Bunny Bontiti on Instagram, was both a model and an online retailer of eyelashes. Her loved ones remember her as a devoted mother and business owner who was fiercely protective of her children. Her mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, spoke of the abuse her daughter suffered in the hands of her husband. The family is devastated her loss and will spend Christmas without her.

This senseless act of violence has left a community in shock and serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing domestic abuse. The justice system’s failure to protect Theresa Cachuela raises questions about the effectiveness of restraining orders and the support available to victims. As her loved ones grieve her passing, they hope that her story will bring awareness to the issue and encourage better resources for those in need.