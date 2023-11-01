Instagram Reportedly Developing Customizable Artificial Intelligence Friends

Instagram, the popular social networking platform, is reportedly delving into the realm of customizable artificial intelligence (AI) friends. Screenshots of the Instagram interfaces showcasing the AI were shared code sleuth Alessandro Paluzzi, giving users a sneak peek into the possibilities. According to the screenshots, users will soon have the ability to create an AI friend with the desired traits, including race, gender, age, personality, and even specific interests. The personality traits available for selection range from reserved to enthusiastic, empowering, and more, each of which will influence the AI’s speech tone. Additionally, users can choose a unique name for their AI friend and create an avatar using an AI image generation tool.

Although Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has not officially commented on the release or availability of these customizable AI friends, it appears to be another step in their AI-focused strategy. Meta recently introduced AI influencers on various platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, and also unveiled AI-generated stickers for Instagram and Facebook.

While the concept of AI friends may seem intriguing, past ventures involving AI posing as personal counselors or mental health resources have faced challenges. Koko, a peer-to-peer mental health app, experimented with an AI counselor for its users but eventually discontinued the service due to feedback that the AI felt impersonal. Nevertheless, some users are likely to forge intimate relationships with AI chatbots like Instagram’s customizable AI friends.

As society witnesses advancements in AI technology, the boundaries between human interaction and AI companionship continue to blur. Instagram’s foray into customizable AI friends may offer users a novel way to connect with virtual entities, opening new possibilities for social interactions in the digital space.

