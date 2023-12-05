Meta Ends Cross-App Messaging Between Facebook Messenger and Instagram

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has quietly announced that it will be discontinuing support for cross-app messaging between Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Starting in mid-December, users will no longer be able to initiate new conversations or send messages between the two platforms. Existing chat threads will become read-only, and stored chats will not be moved to the inbox.

The decision marks a significant change for Meta, as it only introduced cross-app messaging in late 2020 to enhance the messaging experience for users. The move aimed to integrate the best features of Messenger into Instagram, providing users with a seamless communication experience regardless of the app they were using.

The reason behind Meta’s decision remains unclear. The original intent was to bring people closer together and build stronger communities, but eliminating cross-app messaging seemingly contradicts this objective and may push users further apart.

Speculations have arisen regarding Meta’s motivations. The New York Times suggests that the initial introduction of cross-app messaging aimed to consolidate Meta’s products and make it more difficult for the government to break up the company under antitrust regulations. However, Meta’s recent designation as a gatekeeper under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) may have disrupted these plans.

As a gatekeeper, Meta is subject to stricter regulations, including requirements for third-party interoperability. By discontinuing cross-app messaging for Messenger, Meta may be attempting to argue that Messenger is not an independent platform but merely a feature of Facebook, thus avoiding the gatekeeper designation and compliance with DMA regulations.

Meta has not yet commented on these speculations, and it remains to be seen how the discontinuation of cross-app messaging will affect users and their communication habits. The move raises questions about Meta’s strategies and objectives, particularly in light of the company’s mission to connect people and build communities.