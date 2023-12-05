Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Support Between Facebook Messenger and Instagram

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, has made the decision to discontinue cross-messaging support between Facebook Messenger and Instagram. This feature, which was introduced in September 2020, allowed users to seamlessly communicate across both platforms.

The integration of Messenger and Instagram made it easier for users to connect with friends and family, enabling them to send messages and participate in video calls using either app. This meant that Messenger users could contact Instagram users without the need for an additional app, and vice versa.

However, starting in mid-December 2023, Instagram will no longer support chatting with Facebook accounts. This means that users will no longer be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts on Instagram. Existing chats with Facebook accounts will become read-only, preventing the exchange of new messages. Facebook accounts will also no longer be able to see the Activity Status or message read status of Instagram users. Previous chats with Facebook accounts will not transfer to the Facebook or Messenger inbox.

While Meta has not provided an official explanation for this shift, reports suggest that it may be influenced Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires large companies to promote interoperability among messaging platforms. This discontinuation of cross-messaging support between Facebook Messenger and Instagram could indicate Meta’s focus on achieving broader DMA-compliant interoperability within Messenger.

As this change takes effect, users are encouraged to start new conversations on Messenger or Facebook directly from their Facebook accounts in order to continue chatting with their contacts.