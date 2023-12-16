Instagram Testing New Privacy Feature to Control Likes Visibility

A new privacy feature is being tested Instagram, which will allow users to have control over who can see their likes on posts and reels. Screenshots shared a user named Hamood Oh reveal that the feature is currently being tested on the beta version of Instagram.

The feature is said to offer four different options for users to choose from in terms of visibility. However, it’s important to note that not all features tested in the beta version of Instagram make their way to the stable version available to all users. Some features undergo multiple changes before their final release and may work differently from how they initially did in the beta version.

Although the exact timeline for the rollout of this feature to all users is not confirmed, it is clear that Instagram is actively working on it. Having the ability to control who can see their likes can be beneficial for many users who want to have more privacy and control over their engagement on the platform.

In addition to this feature, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is also reportedly developing a new feature for WhatsApp. This feature will allow Android users to share their WhatsApp status updates directly to Instagram. This indicates that Meta is focused on creating more integration between its various social media platforms.

Overall, Instagram’s new privacy feature for controlling likes visibility is a step towards giving users more control over their experience on the platform. It will be interesting to see how this feature evolves and if it will become a permanent part of Instagram’s features in the future.