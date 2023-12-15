Instagram Introduces New Feature Allowing Users to Customize Story Templates

Instagram has announced a new update to its Stories feature, allowing users to create and customize their own Add Yours templates. This feature enables users to add GIFs, text, and gallery images to Story templates, making it easier for accounts to express their creativity and share their thoughts with followers.

To create an Add Yours template, users can simply open a new Story, add the desired details, and then select “Add Yours Templates” in the Sticker Tray. This feature allows creators to select specific elements to add to the template, providing more flexibility in storytelling without necessarily including them in the overall template.

Once a user shares their Story, others can utilize the template for their own Stories. When users come across a Story created another user with the “Add Yours Template” sticker, they can tap “Add Yours”, which will take them to the Camera. From there, they can edit the template elements and personalize their Story accordingly. Users can also view other individuals who have utilized the same template.

With the rise in popularity of video and audio memes in recent years, this move Instagram proves to be a logical step forward. Similar template features on platforms like TikTok and CapCut have gained substantial traction. Although Instagram has not mentioned plans to introduce a similar feature to Reels, its short video format, it is not hard to imagine the application extending to that format as well, potentially with an even better use case.

The Add Yours templates feature is now available for Instagram users, offering them more options for creative expression and storytelling within Stories. It allows users to put their own spin on existing prompts, memes, and trends, giving their content a unique touch. Instagram continues to enhance its platform to encourage user engagement and creativity.