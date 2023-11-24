Instagram Expands Reels Download Feature to All Users Worldwide

Instagram made a significant update to its platform launching the ability to download publicly viewable Reels back in June. Initially limited to users in the United States and accessible only via mobile devices, the popular social media app has now rolled out this feature to all users worldwide. This means that anyone on the Instagram app can now download public Reels to their devices, providing them with even more flexibility and convenience.

To download a Reel, users simply need to tap on the Share button and initiate the download from there. Upon downloading, Reels will automatically include the Instagram watermark along with the account’s username, much like the downloaded TikTok videos. However, it’s worth noting that Reels will only include music if they are scored with original tracks. If the Reel features licensed music as background, Instagram will remove the audio to comply with copyright regulations.

This move Instagram aligns with TikTok’s video downloading feature, which has successfully attracted more users to the app. By offering a simple and efficient way to share content across platforms, TikTok has managed to win over creators and reposters alike. Individuals who do not have a TikTok account may feel compelled to sign up, especially if they come across creators whose content they admire or if they wish to explore similar videos. Instagram appears to be adopting a similar strategy, although users will have the power to control whether their Reels can be downloaded.

To modify their download preferences, Instagram users can navigate to the Privacy section under Settings, specifically the Reels and Remix options. By turning off the “Allow people to download your Reels” toggle, users can prevent others from saving their Reels onto their devices. This added layer of control ensures that individuals can maintain the desired level of privacy and protect their content.

Overall, Instagram’s decision to make the Reels download feature available worldwide presents new opportunities for content creators and consumers to engage with each other on a larger scale. By allowing users to effortlessly download Reels, Instagram opens the door to a more interconnected community that thrives on sharing and creativity.

