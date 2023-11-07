New Ways to Troubleshoot Instagram Link Issues

With over two billion monthly active users, it’s no surprise that Instagram is prone to the occasional glitch. One of the most commonly reported issues is Instagram links not working. However, there are several factors that could be contributing to this problem, and a variety of solutions to consider.

Why are Instagram links not working?

While there could be a technical issue at play, oftentimes the problem lies with Instagram’s linking guidelines and limitations. For instance, regular posts can only have clickable links if they are paid advertisements. Non-clickable links are also restricted to specific areas, such as your bio and Stories. It’s essential to be aware of these restrictions when attempting to add links to your Instagram content.

Another possibility is that the issue isn’t with Instagram itself, but with the links you are trying to share. The link could be mistyped or the website may be experiencing technical difficulties. Instagram also has the ability to block links that do not adhere to its guidelines or link to inappropriate content. Additionally, if an account has blocked you or if it has been banned Instagram, you won’t be able to access or interact with its content, including any links it may contain.

How to fix Instagram links that aren’t working?

To troubleshoot Instagram link issues, keep the following solutions in mind:

1. Follow Instagram’s linking rules: Make sure you are aware of and comply with Instagram’s guidelines for clickable links. Remove any extra links from your content, or consider paid advertising if you really need clickable links in regular posts.

2. Check the link and website: Double-check the URL you are trying to share for any typos or errors. Copy and paste the link directly into your browser to see if it works. If the link is shortened, ensure that the link shortener service is functioning properly.

3. Utilize a landing page: If you feel limited Instagram’s one clickable link in your bio, consider using a landing page service like Linktree. This will allow you to include links to all your social networks and multiple websites in one place.

4. Follow troubleshooting tips: If you suspect a technical issue, try common troubleshooting methods. Restart your device, update the Instagram app, clear cache data, or check your internet connection. Refer to our comprehensive guide on what to do if Instagram is not working for more detailed instructions.

By understanding Instagram’s guidelines, double-checking links and websites, and following troubleshooting tips, you can resolve most Instagram link issues and continue sharing your desired content seamlessly.

FAQs

Does Instagram allow shortened links?

Yes, Instagram does allow shortened links. However, it will still evaluate the content to ensure it complies with its guidelines and rules.

Can I add links to my Instagram posts?

Clickable links can only be added to Instagram posts if they are paid advertisements. However, you can include one clickable link in your bio and share links in Stories.