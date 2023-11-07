5 Reasons Why Your Instagram Links Aren’t Working and How to Fix Them

Instagram is a popular social media platform with over two billion monthly active users. However, if you’ve ever encountered issues with your Instagram links not working, you’re not alone. In this article, we’ll explore the possible reasons why your Instagram links may not be functioning properly and provide helpful solutions to fix them.

1. Non-clickable links:

One of the main reasons your Instagram links may not be working is due to the platform’s linking guidelines and limitations. Instagram only allows clickable links in specific areas, such as your bio and stories. Regular posts can have clickable links, but only if they are paid advertisements. To ensure your links work, make sure you’re following Instagram’s guidelines.

2. Broken links:

Sometimes the issue may not be with Instagram itself, but rather with the links you’re trying to include. Double-check if the links are correctly typed and if the websites you’re linking to are functioning. Typos or a temporarily down website can prevent your links from working properly.

3. Instagram may have blocked a link:

Instagram has the authority to block links that don’t comply with their guidelines. They also analyze the content of the websites linked to and may block anything they consider inappropriate. If you suspect your link has been blocked, review Instagram’s guidelines and ensure your content aligns with their policies.

4. Blocked, restricted, or banned account:

If an account has blocked you, you won’t be able to access or interact with its content, including links. Similarly, if Instagram has banned an account, the links associated with that account won’t work for you. Make sure to resolve any account-related issues to regain access to the links.

5. Other common issues:

There could be several other issues causing your Instagram links not to work. These include problems with the app, internet connectivity, cache data, outdated app versions, or common bugs. To troubleshoot these issues, try restarting your device, updating the Instagram app, clearing cache data, or reinstalling the app if necessary.

By considering these possible reasons and following the provided solutions, you can resolve the issue of your Instagram links not working and ensure a smooth experience for you and your followers.

FAQs

Q: Does Instagram allow shortened links?

A: Yes, Instagram allows shortened links. However, they still evaluate if the content adheres to their guidelines.

Q: Can I add links to my Instagram posts?

A: You can only add clickable links to Instagram posts if they are paid advertisements. Instagram also allows one clickable link in your bio and in Stories.

Source: Android Authority, https://www.androidauthority.com/instagram-links-not-working-1232677/