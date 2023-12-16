Instagram Introduces Interactive Story Templates

Instagram has launched a new feature called “Add Yours” that allows users to create customized story templates adding elements such as GIFs, images, and videos. The aim is to encourage other users to engage with the templates and add their own unique spin to them. This feature is part of Meta’s continued efforts to enhance the posting capabilities of Instagram and Facebook.

In addition to the “Add Yours” feature, Meta has also introduced an AI-generated background editing tool on Instagram. This tool uses generative AI to suggest creative text-based ideas for users to modify the background of their posts. The AI algorithms are constantly learning from extensive databases, resulting in a bank of evolving information called “prompts.”

Furthermore, Meta has recently launched a standalone site where users can create images based on text-based ideas. This site is primarily aimed at users who prefer to craft their creations via a dedicated domain. The tool is accessible to users in the United States who have an Instagram or Facebook account.

The integration of AI across Meta’s social media platforms has been a significant development this year. The company is actively exploring ways to leverage generative AI to enhance user experiences on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. With the introduction of interactive story templates and AI-powered background editing tools, Meta is further cementing its commitment to providing innovative and engaging features for its users.

As Meta continues to invest in AI technology, it will be interesting to see what other advancements and improvements they bring to their platforms in the future. The ability to personalize and customize content is becoming increasingly important in the world of social media, and Instagram’s “Add Yours” feature is a step in that direction.