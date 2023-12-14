Meta Releases New AI-Powered Tool for Instagram

A new AI-powered tool has just been released Meta for Instagram users in the United States. This tool, announced Instagram, allows users to change the background of their photos using generative AI technology. By selecting the area to be changed and entering a prompt, the AI will generate a new backdrop that can be shared on Instagram Stories.

The tool aims to enhance creativity on the platform providing users with a unique way to customize their photos. Once a photo with a generative AI backdrop has been shared, other users can click on a ‘Try It’ prompt to use the same background in their own stories. This feature encourages the sharing and re-use of creative backgrounds, fostering a sense of community among Instagram users.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has been actively working on various generative AI tools. In addition to the AI image generator for Instagram and Messenger, they have also developed a writing tool that assists users in composing posts on Facebook. These tools demonstrate Meta’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance user experiences across its platforms.

Generative AI tools are becoming increasingly prevalent across social media platforms. Google, for instance, has developed tools to aid shoppers in finding holiday gifts, while OpenAI is bringing customizable GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) to specific topics and applications. This advancement in AI technology presents new opportunities for creativity and innovation.

However, it is worth noting that the rapid development and implementation of AI technologies are also attracting the attention of regulators and governments worldwide. With concerns over potential misuse or ethical implications, there is an ongoing need for legislation and guidelines to govern the responsible development and use of AI.

In conclusion, Meta’s new AI-powered tool for Instagram introduces innovative ways for users to personalize their photos. While these generative AI tools add value and creativity to social media platforms, it is crucial for regulators and industry stakeholders to ensure their responsible deployment and address potential challenges.