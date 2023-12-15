Instagram Introduces Revolutionary Background Editing Tool for U.S. Users

Instagram has once again revolutionized the social media landscape with the introduction of its latest feature – a game-changing generative AI-powered background editing tool. This exciting tool, which is currently only available to users based in the United States, allows Instagrammers to completely transform the background of their images through a series of creative prompts.

When using the background editor, users are presented with a range of ready-made prompts such as “On a red carpet,” “Being chased dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded puppies.” These prompts act as inspiration for users to customize and personalize their image backgrounds. Furthermore, users also have the option to create their own prompts, giving them even more control over the editing process.

Once a user shares a Story with their newly generated background, others will see a “Try it” sticker with the prompt attached. This encourages engagement and allows others to also explore the innovative image generation tool, fostering a sense of community creativity on the platform.

Instagram’s AI-powered background editor follows in the footsteps of other social media platforms such as Snapchat, which introduced a similar AI-generated image tool for its paying users. Snapchat also offers the Dreams feature, allowing users to create whimsical images of themselves with various themes. Additionally, Snapchat+ users can populate their backgrounds using prompt-based suggestions.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has been actively expanding its AI capabilities. In a significant update, Meta has made its 28 AI-powered characters available across all its apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These characters now offer improved search functionality through Bing and a more comprehensive context window for U.S.-based users. Additionally, Meta has launched a standalone AI-image generator called Imagine with Meta, which utilizes its own Emu model.

With the introduction of Instagram’s generative AI-powered background editing tool, users can now effortlessly transform their images and infuse their Stories with a newfound creativity. This innovative feature significantly enhances the user experience on the platform and solidifies Instagram’s position as a pioneer in social media tools.