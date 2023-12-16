Instagram Introduces New Collaborative Feature for Stories

Instagram has launched an exciting new update that encourages users to collaborate and engage with each other’s stories. The latest feature allows users to create and share custom templates for the Add Yours sticker, making it easier than ever to participate in trends, create memes, and contribute to ongoing conversations.

The Add Yours sticker was initially introduced in 2021 and enabled users to respond to prompts on other users’ stories. Now, anyone can create their own Add Yours template and share it on their Stories. These templates can include photos, GIFs, and more, all centered around a specific theme or topic. While there is currently no option to make a template private or restrict its usage, users have the freedom to build upon existing templates and customize them to their liking.

To create a custom template, users simply need to add images, text, and GIFs to their story. Afterward, they can select the Add Yours Templates option from the Sticker Tray to add additional elements like text, images, and stickers. Once the template is posted, others can contribute to it tapping on the included Add Yours sticker. This allows them to explore and interact with all the elements in the template and even add their own modifications. Additionally, users can view who has already customized the template tapping on the faces displayed on the left side of the sticker.

In its ongoing effort to rival TikTok, Instagram continues to introduce new features and tools. Recently, the platform added pre-made templates for creating Reels, making it easier for users to find inspiration and create engaging content. Furthermore, Instagram has embraced generative AI with its Backdrop feature. By utilizing AI technology, users can change the background of their photos based on text prompts, adding creativity and uniqueness to their stories.

With the introduction of customizable templates and AI-powered backgrounds, Instagram is providing users with exciting opportunities to enhance the quality and interactivity of their stories and Reels. It will be interesting to see what other innovative features the platform will bring to the table in the future.