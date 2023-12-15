Instagram Introduces New Feature for Customizable Stories

Summary: Instagram has launched a new feature that allows users to create customized templates for their Stories, enabling them to engage with their followers through meme-able content. By incorporating GIFs, images, and text, users can design their own unique templates and invite others to participate. The feature has been rolled out globally and adds to the interactive options already available on Instagram.

Instagram continues to enhance its platform with creative features that empower users to express themselves and engage with their audience. The latest addition to its repertoire is the ability to design personalized templates for Stories. With this feature, users can now go beyond the basic elements of a Story.

To create a customized template, users simply upload a Story and incorporate additional elements such as GIFs, custom text, or images from their gallery. They can then utilize the “Add Yours Templates” sticker to designate which components should be pinned. This ensures that others who wish to share the template cannot alter the original selection, although they are allowed to contribute their own content.

The introduction of customizable templates further enhances the interactive nature of Instagram’s Add Yours sticker, which allows users to respond to prompts from other users and post their response on their Story. This update now enables anyone to take an existing Add Yours prompt and add their own unique twist to it. This newfound creative freedom fosters collaboration and expression among Instagram users.

This feature follows the release of the “template browser” for Reels in July, giving users access to a wide range of pre-made templates to enhance their videos. Furthermore, Instagram recently introduced a generative AI-powered background editing tool to the U.S. market. This tool allows users to change their background with the help of prompts, providing an additional layer of customization.

With these updates, Instagram reaffirms its commitment to offering innovative features that allow users to express their creativity, connect with their followers, and elevate their social media experience.