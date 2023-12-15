Title: Meta’s Instagram Unveils Exciting AI Tool for Unique Story Backdrops

Summary: Meta’s Instagram introduces a compelling new AI Media editing tool called Backdrop, which grants users the ability to generate personalized backdrops for their stories using AI technology. Currently available in the United States, the feature will likely expand to other countries soon. Users can now transform their image backgrounds with a few simple taps, invoking prompts like ‘chased dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded puppies’ to create captivating and entirely new images for their Stories. Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s generative AI lead, announced the release of Backdrop in a Threads post and shared that shared posts will feature a “Try it” sticker, facilitating easier access for those who want to explore this innovative feature.

In an effort to enhance storytelling and provide users with more creative options, Meta’s Instagram is now equipped with its latest AI offering – Backdrop. This cutting-edge technology allows users to effortlessly modify the background of their images within Stories, unleashing their imagination and transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary narratives.

By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, Backdrop provides a seamless editing experience, aiding users in creating custom backdrops with just a few taps. With prompts like ‘chased dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded puppies,’ individuals can now take their Stories to new heights completely reinventing their images.

Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s generative AI lead, shared his excitement about the launch of Backdrop, emphasizing its ability to grant users unparalleled creative freedom. Furthermore, Meta ensures that sharing these remarkable creations with the world will be effortless. Each post featuring a Backdrop will showcase a “Try it” sticker, encouraging users who view the Story to explore this groundbreaking AI tool themselves.

Currently available exclusively in the United States, the Backdrop feature is expected to roll out internationally, with eager users in Canada and beyond eagerly awaiting its arrival. Meta’s Instagram continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation, empowering users to craft engaging and immersive visual narratives unlike anything seen before.